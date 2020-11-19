Home

Margaret Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Margaret Anne Passed away peacefully at home on
12th November 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved mum of Nicola, Claire, Natalie, Lisa and Mark. Loving nanny of Lloyd, Danielle, Corey, Ethan, Oliver, Joshua, Kyle, Max, Brandon, Darcey
and Blip. Beloved sister of Michael
and Peter. Sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A private family funeral has been arranged, but donations to Smile Train may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 19, 2020
