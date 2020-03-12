|
|
|
DREW Margaret Anne Sadly passed away
on the 1st of March at
St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham.
She will be profoundly missed by her loving husband and best friend
Dave Drew, and her loving son Andy, Gillian, Kelly and Caitlin and
by her many friends.
We thank all the staff at The Fernhurst Centre at St Richard's Hospital for the great care she received over many years. We would also like to thank the Staff at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Bosham for giving Margaret and her family comfort and support during the
last days of her life.
According to Margaret's wishes there will be no funeral service: an informal get together to celebrate her life may be announced in the future.
If you would like to make a donation in her memory it is our wish you donate to Cancer Research UK's work on Leukaemia; you can choose this type of cancer when donating via the website www.cancerresearchuk.org/
get-involved/donate
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020