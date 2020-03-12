|
FARMER Margaret Ethel
'Peggy' Passed away peacefully on
February 21st 2020, aged 98.
Much loved Mother of John and daughter-in-law, Sheila. Nana of Grandchildren Claire and Christian, and Great Granddaughters Harriett and Rosie.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Holy Trinity Church, Bosham on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only.
Bright colours to be worn.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to 'British Heart Foundation' and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Telephone 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020