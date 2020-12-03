Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Postma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Postma

Notice Condolences

Margaret Postma Notice
Postma Margaret After a brave struggle, passed away peacefully with her family by her
side on 24th November 2020,
aged 74 years. Beloved wife of John,
much loved mum of Melanie and Hayley and adored nanny of Daniel, Connor, Harvey and Coco Lucia.
Loving sister of Sharon and Susie.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private funeral has been
arranged but donations for
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -