|
|
|
Postma Margaret After a brave struggle, passed away peacefully with her family by her
side on 24th November 2020,
aged 74 years. Beloved wife of John,
much loved mum of Melanie and Hayley and adored nanny of Daniel, Connor, Harvey and Coco Lucia.
Loving sister of Sharon and Susie.
Sadly missed by all her
family and friends.
A private funeral has been
arranged but donations for
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 3, 2020