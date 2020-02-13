Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Margaret Waiton Notice
Waiton Margaret Anne Passed away at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester on 30th January 2020, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Albert,
devoted mum to Stuart and Maria
and loving "Nanny Flora" to
Bethany and Robyn.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Tuesday 25th February 2020 at 2.45pm. Flowers welcome,
or donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
