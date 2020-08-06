Home

Margaret Woodcock

Margaret Woodcock Notice
Woodcock Margaret Josephine Passed away peacefully in her sleep
on 26th July 2020, aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of Bruce,
much loved mother of Peter,
Ian and Susan, loving grandmother
and great grandmother.
The funeral service has taken place.
The family wish to take this
opportunity to thank all those special individuals involved in caring for Josie.
If desired, donations in her memory to 'Boxgrove C of E Primary School '
may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
P019 6SG. Telephone 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 6, 2020
