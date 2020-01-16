|
KENNEDY Margarete Agnes Regina Passed away peacefully on
25th December 2019, aged 90.
Much loved mother, grandmother
and aunt.
She will be very sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on 27th January 2020 at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to
The Dogs Trust c/o Co-operative Funeralcare, 230 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020