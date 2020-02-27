|
Burden Marjorie Violet
(nee Heather) Passed away peacefully
on 15th February,
aged 100 and two days!
Beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Penny, Paula, Jeremy and the late Jocelyn, grandmother to 10 and great grandmother to 8.
Memorial Service to be held at St Peter & St Mary's Church, Fishbourne on Tuesday 17th March at 2.30pm.
Donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG, tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 27, 2020