KNOX Marjorie
"TINA" Passed peacefully away
on 28th December 2019
at St Wilfrid's Hospice, aged 76.
The funeral service is to take place on Tuesday 4th February 2020, 11.00 a.m. at St John The Baptist Church, Westbourne followed by a burial.
All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please,
however donations in lieu of flowers may be sent for either Dementia UK
or Cancer Research may be sent c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road,
Southbourne P010 8JL
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020