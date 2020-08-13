|
CROUCHER Mark John To our loving Son who was tragically taken from us on the last day of July 2020.
Son to Brian and Joyce Croucher.
He leaves behind a Family he absolutely adored, his wife Bridget and
children Darci and Riley.
Rest in peace my Son.
Donations in Mark's memory for Air Ambulance or Bognor Rugby Football Club may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service - 31 High Street - Bognor Regis - PO21 1RR - Telephone 01243 864745
or you can donate at www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
where you can also leave a
message of condolence.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 13, 2020