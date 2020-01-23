|
SPINDLER Mark Passed away peacefully at home on
15th January 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Mary-Ann,
much loved father of Karen and
Matt, step father of Amy and Tom
and loving grandad and Popsie.
Funeral Service at Worthing
Crematorium-Kingswood Chapel
on Friday 7th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired to St Wilfrid's
Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High
Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR.
Tel 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020