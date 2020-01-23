Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Mark Spindler

Mark Spindler Notice
SPINDLER Mark Passed away peacefully at home on
15th January 2020, aged 67 years.
Beloved husband of Mary-Ann,
much loved father of Karen and
Matt, step father of Amy and Tom
and loving grandad and Popsie.
Funeral Service at Worthing
Crematorium-Kingswood Chapel
on Friday 7th February at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired to St Wilfrid's
Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High
Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR.
Tel 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
