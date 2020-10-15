|
PAYNE Martha "Mollie" Mollie passed away peacefully at
QA Hospital Portsmouth on
23rd September 2020, aged 94.
Much loved Mum, Nan,
Great Grandmother and Godmother. Adored and missed so much by her family and many friends.
Now reunited with her darling Harry and daughter Carol.
Forever in our hearts.
Funeral will be held at The Oaks, Havant on Friday 23rd October by invitation only (Covid regulations).
No flowers, but if you wish
you can make a donation to
Emsworth Methodist Pastoral Centre, where Mollie spent many happy times in her later years.
Donations can be made at http://www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 15, 2020