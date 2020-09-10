|
LIGHT Martin John Passed away on 31st August 2020, aged 52 years.
Son of Walter and Crista, Father to Michael, Edward, Ben and Sophie,
Best Friend of Christine.
The funeral is by invitation only due to Covid 19 restrictions.
If you would like to add a tribute to Martin to be read out during the funeral service or if you would like to watch the service online then please contact Christine at [email protected]
or Oaklands Funeral Service
on 01243 773114.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 10, 2020