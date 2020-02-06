|
|
|
Parsons Mary Francis
(née Merritt) Passed away at home with family at her side on
23rd January, aged 90.
Wife of the late Doug, loving Mum to Ellen and Ron and a wonderful Nan and Great Nan. She will be sadly
missed but never forgotten.
Thank you Mum for everything,
God bless you.
The funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Petworth, on Wednesday 12th February at 2:15 pm,
followed by a family only committal
at Chichester Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Donations to 'Macmillan Cancer Support'
can be sent c/o W. Bryder & Sons,
The Gables, Tillington, GU28 9AB.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020