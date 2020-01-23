Home

Maureen Wheal

Maureen Wheal Notice
WHEAL Maureen Peacefully on 15th January 2020,
aged 76 years.
Formerly Maureen Porter of
Vanderbilt Insurance.
Dear wife of the late Chris Wheal,
much loved mother of Jaine, Richard,
Joanne & Ivan and a dear grandma
and nan.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday
30th January 2020, at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020
