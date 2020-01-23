|
|
|
WHEAL Maureen Peacefully on 15th January 2020,
aged 76 years.
Formerly Maureen Porter of
Vanderbilt Insurance.
Dear wife of the late Chris Wheal,
much loved mother of Jaine, Richard,
Joanne & Ivan and a dear grandma
and nan.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday
30th January 2020, at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis, PO21 5BA.
Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 23, 2020