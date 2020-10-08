Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morris Light
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morris Light

Notice Condolences

Morris Light Notice
Light Morris Edward Peacefully passed away,
in his sleep on Wednesday
30th September 2020,
aged 85 years, in Dumfries.

A Chichester man for many years, working in the Ambulance Services; latterly residing in Palnackie, Scotland.

He leaves his devoted wife of 48 years, Lorraine, his children Graham, Gregory, Julia and Stephen,
his grandchildren Jamie, Steffi, Keith and Darrell, great-grandsons Arthur and Albert and his niece Carole.

Although my heart beats a little sadder, my soul is richer for knowing you. Xxx
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -