Light Morris Edward Peacefully passed away,
in his sleep on Wednesday
30th September 2020,
aged 85 years, in Dumfries.
A Chichester man for many years, working in the Ambulance Services; latterly residing in Palnackie, Scotland.
He leaves his devoted wife of 48 years, Lorraine, his children Graham, Gregory, Julia and Stephen,
his grandchildren Jamie, Steffi, Keith and Darrell, great-grandsons Arthur and Albert and his niece Carole.
Although my heart beats a little sadder, my soul is richer for knowing you. Xxx
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 8, 2020