MELLING Myrra 'Jane' Jane Melling died peacefully at Marriott House, Chichester
on 30th August, aged 91 years.
Much loved wife of the late
William 'Bill' Melling, loving and caring mother of Verina and Caroline and proud and devoted grandmother to William, Alice and Edward.
Her funeral took place at St Peter and St Mary, Fishbourne on 9th September and she was laid to rest at
Warblington Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the team at Marriott House for lovingly caring for Jane. Donations, if desired, can be made directly to the RNLI.
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 17, 2020
