Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 20, 2020
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Neil Shaw Notice
Shaw Neil Alfred Passed away peacefully on
1st July 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Jane,
much loved father of Neil and John and the late Elizabeth, loving grandfather and great grandfather.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 20th July at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG. Tel 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on July 9, 2020
