Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Paget
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Paget

Notice Condolences

Nicola Paget Notice
Paget Nicola Louise Passed away peacefully
in Llanelli Hospital on
2nd March 2020, aged 54 years.
Loving mum to Kirsty, Samantha
and Vanessa. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Service to take place at
the Church of St Peter and
St Mary, Fishbourne, on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers please, but donations,
if desired, to Mount Noddy Animal Centre may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -