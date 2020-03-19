|
Paget Nicola Louise Passed away peacefully
in Llanelli Hospital on
2nd March 2020, aged 54 years.
Loving mum to Kirsty, Samantha
and Vanessa. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Service to take place at
the Church of St Peter and
St Mary, Fishbourne, on
Friday 27th March 2020 at 2.30pm.
No flowers please, but donations,
if desired, to Mount Noddy Animal Centre may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020