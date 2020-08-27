Home

SMITH Nigel Murray Died peacefully on 17th August at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester aged 76.
A loved and adored husband of
Lorna, father to Simon and Sarah,
Grandpa/Papa to Isobelle, Ava,
Molly and Lily, brother to Ros and
father-in-law to Adam. He will be
greatly missed by all who knew him.
Due to Covid restrictions a small
private funeral will take place on
2nd September.
No flowers, but donations if
desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 27, 2020
