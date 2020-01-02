|
|
|
HAMMOND Olive Maud
(Peggy) Late of St James Road, Chichester.
Passed away peacefully at
Marriott House on 15th December 2019, aged 99, 3/4 years.
She will be greatly missed by:
Barbara and John; Richard and
Sally; Margaret and Gavin and
her grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
As a family cremation has already been held, a service of celebration for family and friends will take place on her
100th birthday - 27th February 2020 - at Portfield Chapel (Chichester
Cemetery) at 11.00am.
No flowers please, but donations
in memory of Peggy for Girlguiding Sussex West may be sent to:
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG
Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020