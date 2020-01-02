Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Olive Hammond

Notice Condolences

Olive Hammond Notice
HAMMOND Olive Maud
(Peggy) Late of St James Road, Chichester.

Passed away peacefully at
Marriott House on 15th December 2019, aged 99, 3/4 years.
She will be greatly missed by:
Barbara and John; Richard and
Sally; Margaret and Gavin and
her grandchildren and great
grandchildren.

As a family cremation has already been held, a service of celebration for family and friends will take place on her
100th birthday - 27th February 2020 - at Portfield Chapel (Chichester
Cemetery) at 11.00am.

No flowers please, but donations
in memory of Peggy for Girlguiding Sussex West may be sent to:
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG
Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 2, 2020
