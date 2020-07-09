|
HOWARD Pamela Marie Died at Hagley Place Care Home, Ludlow on 2nd July 2020 after a short illness.
Formerly of Middleton-on-Sea and retired employee of Lec Refrigeration.
Much-loved mother of Patricia and Christine, Grandmother to Richard, Sarah, Emma, James and Timothy; Great Grandmother of six.
Pamela will be sadly missed
by all who loved her.
Family flowers only and donations if desired to the PDSA (People's Dispensary for Sick Animals)
can be sent via the funeral home.
All enquiries please to:
Victoria Allen Funeral Services,
8 Charlton Rise, Ludlow SY8 1ND.
01584 879035
Published in Chichester Observer on July 9, 2020