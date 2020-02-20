|
|
|
HALL Patricia
(Neil) Passed away peacefully at home on 12th February 2020 aged 82. Much loved wife of Rod,
beloved mother of Debbie and Jo
and adored grandmother
of Emily and Beckie.
Funeral service to be held at
Chichester Crematorium on 3rd March at 1.15pm. No flowers please,
donations if desired can be sent in Pat's memory to St. Wilfrid's Hospice c/o Reynolds Funeral Services, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 20, 2020