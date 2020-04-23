|
HUMPHREY Patricia Louisa Passed away peacefully on 7 April 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held in Fernhurst.
Sadly due to Social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Donations can be made to
'Cancer Research UK' by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 23, 2020