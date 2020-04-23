Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bognor Regis
6 Nyetimber Lane
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 3HG
01243 268681
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Humphrey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Humphrey

Notice Condolences

Patricia Humphrey Notice
HUMPHREY Patricia Louisa Passed away peacefully on 7 April 2020 aged 90 years.
Much loved Mother, Grandmother
and Great Grandmother.
She will be sadly missed by all
of her family and many friends.
Funeral Service to be held in Fernhurst.
Sadly due to Social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Donations can be made to
'Cancer Research UK' by visiting www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations
Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis 01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -