Hunt Patricia Died peacefully 6th November 2020
at her home in Bognor, aged 98.
A kind and loving Mother, Grandmother, friend and teacher to many.
She will be truly missed.
Due to Covid restrictions, this will
be a private funeral.
All are welcome to pay their respects on Friday 4th December at 11.55am along Inglewood Drive for the
funeral procession.
No flowers, donations welcome made out to Parkinsons UK charity sent to
Dillistone & Wraights, Bognor.
Tel: 01243 864466.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 26, 2020
