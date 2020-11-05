Home

Patrick Parslow

Notice Condolences

Patrick Parslow Notice
Parslow Patrick (Pat) Passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Rosa, much loved dad of Gloria, Eddie, Steve and the late Patrick, Lue and Jeff, loving grandad and great-grandad.
Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
A private funeral has been
arranged but donations for Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 5, 2020
