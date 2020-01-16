Home

COUSINS Paul Passed away peacefully at
St Richards Hospital on
2nd January 2020, aged 81 years.
Beloved husband of the late Angie,
much loved brother and uncle.
Funeral service at Chichester
Crematorium on Wednesday
22nd January 2020 at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired to the British
Heart Foundation may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield
Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 16, 2020
