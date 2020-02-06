Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Bognor Regis
6 Nyetimber Lane
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 3HG
01243 268681
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:45
Chichester Crematorium
Paul Hyde Notice
HYDE Paul Bradford Passed away peacefully on
19th January 2020, aged 75.
He will be sadly missed by all
his family and many friends.
The Funeral service is to take place
at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 24th February at 11.45am.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in Paul's memory to 'Friends of Corfu Donkey Rescue' can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations or sent via cheque, payable to the charity,
to Co-operative Funeralcare,
6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green,
Bognor Regis, PO21 3HG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 6, 2020
