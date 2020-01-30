|
BILLINGHAM Peter Passed away very peacefully after a short illness on
17th January, 2020.
He was an adored husband, and much loved father, step father and grandpa. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
A private family funeral service will take place at Chichester Crematorium on Wednesday 5th February to be followed by a Thanksgiving Service
at a later date.
We wish to thank all staff at
St. Richard's Hospital for their exceptional care of Peter and the
family while he was with them.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 30, 2020