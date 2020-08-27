|
|
|
BURNAND Peter Passed away peacefully
after a long illness at
Kings Lodge Nursing Home, Bosham on 13th August 2020, aged 77.
A dearly loved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend
who will be missed, loved,
and always remembered.
The funeral service is to take place
on Friday 4th September, 2.30
at The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Due to the current restrictions this
will be a private, invitation only funeral.
No flowers by request, however donations if so desired may be sent payable to AGE UK either via our just giving page https://www.justgiving.
com/fundraising/peter-burnand
or by cheque c/o
Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road,
Southbourne, P010 8JL
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 27, 2020