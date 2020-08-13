Home

More Obituaries for Peter Quilter
Peter Quilter

Peter Quilter Notice
Quilter Peter Bohun Sadly passed away on 8th August 2020 at St Richards Hospital, Chichester.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Beverly, children Anthony and Vanessa and grandchildren Sam and Ben
and all his close friends.
Private funeral will take place
due to ongoing restrictions.
Donations if desired to
British Heart Foundation c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis,
PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 13, 2020
