|
|
|
THORN It is with great sadness
that the family of Peter announce his passing on Thursday 4th June,
aged 91 years.
Peter will be lovingly remembered
by his wife and best friend Brenda,
his children, Bernadette, David and Elizabeth, and his 11 grandchildren,
14 great grandchildren and
2 great great grandchildren.
Peter died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.
He will be in their hearts forever.
There will be a small graveside service in Chalcraft Lane Cemetery, which due to current social restrictions,
will be for immediate family only.
A celebration of his life for family and friends will be held later once
circumstances allow.
Donations in Peter's memory for
St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on June 18, 2020