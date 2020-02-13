|
|
|
Elton Rene Alfred Charles Passed away on
28th January 2020, aged 93 years.
Husband of the late Ghislaine Elton
and father of Sylvia Lemaire.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Wednesday 19th February 2020 at 3.30pm. Family flowers only by request. If desired, donations are being gratefully received for The Rene & Ghislaine of Paris Healing Foundation.
All enquiries to Kevin Holland Funeral Service, 246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020