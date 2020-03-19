Home

Anwyl Richard Bruce Passed away peacefully
on Friday 6th March aged 82.
Much loved father of Matthew
and Justin and loving grandfather
of Ben, Ollie, Hannah and Tatum.
He will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral to take place at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 23rd March at 4.15 pm.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations can be made
to St Wilfrid's Chichester at
www. Funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to:
The Southern Co-operative.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 19, 2020
