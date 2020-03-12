|
Bramall Richard Nicholas Passed away peacefully near Chichester on 3rd March 2020,
aged 75 years.
Beloved husband to Diana and
a much loved father and grandfather.
He will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.
A Thanksgiving of his life is to be held at Winchester Vineyard Church on Wednesday 18th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, to
Lymphoma Action may be sent
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020