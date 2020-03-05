|
|
|
RICHARDS Robert Former Publican of The King's Head, South Street, Chichester, passed away peacefully on 20th February 2020, aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of the late Josephine and Dad to Caroline and Simon.
Funeral service takes place at
The Mid-Warwickshire Crematorium, Oakley Wood (South Chapel) on Thursday 12th March at 2.30 p.m.
Flowers (or donations in lieu for The Royal British Legion) may be sent
c/o Locke and Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, Warwickshire
CV35 9NL.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 5, 2020