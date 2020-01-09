|
|
|
Osborne Roberta 'Robbie' Passed away on
29th December 2019 aged 69 years.
Beloved Mother of Shaun and Melanie,Grandmother of Hayden, Saskia and Harvey,
Sister of Lorraine.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 16th January 2020 at 11.45am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to
St Wilfrid's Hospice to be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1 RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020