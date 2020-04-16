Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Chavasse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Chavasse

Notice Condolences

Robin Chavasse Notice
Chavasse Robin Grant Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 89.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Ruth, children and grandchildren.
A graveside funeral is to be held at Christchurch, Forestside for immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made via the funeral director's Funeral Notice page www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/31-03-2020-robin-grant-chavasse/
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -