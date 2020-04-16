|
|
|
Chavasse Robin Grant Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 89.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Ruth, children and grandchildren.
A graveside funeral is to be held at Christchurch, Forestside for immediate family. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be arranged at a later date. Donations, if desired, may be made via the funeral director's Funeral Notice page www.dignityfunerals.co.uk/funeral-notices/31-03-2020-robin-grant-chavasse/
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 16, 2020