MOZLEY Roger Bernard Died peacefully at home
on 2nd April 2020
aged 91 years.
Much loved father of Margaret,
David, Harriet and Veronica and grandfather of Stanley, Rosemary, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Thomasina and Alice. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Roger will be buried alongside
his beloved wife Janet in
Graffham churchyard at a private family service with a memorial and celebration of his life when conditions allow. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
W. Bryder & Sons,
The Gables, Tillington,
GU28 9AB
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020