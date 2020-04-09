|
|
|
ELLIS Ronald 1926-2020
Sadly Ron passed away peacefully at Fairlight Nursing Home, Rustington
on the 2nd April 2020 with
friends by his side.
Beloved husband of Ethel (deceased).
He will always have a special place
in our hearts.
Due to present circumstances
there will be a private funeral.
A memorial ceremony will be held
when present restrictions are lifted.
No floral tributes please, but donations to St. Wilfrid's Hospice are welcome c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton, BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020