Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
13:00
St John's Church
Southbourne
Rosemary Blampied Notice
Blampied Rosemary Diana "Di" Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2020, aged 78 years.
Loving wife to Alan, mum and grandma.
She will be greatly missed
by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place at
St John's Church, Southbourne on
Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.00pm.
Flowers welcome, or donations, if desired, to Dementia UK may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 13, 2020
