ORPIN-JACKSON Rosemary Ann Peacefully on the
30th March 2020, aged 78 years.
Rosemary was a former Mayor
and Councillor of Littlehampton
who will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to present circumstances there
will be a private funeral but a memorial
ceremony will be held at a later date.
No floral tributes please, but donations to Homelink are welcome c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service, Cemetery Lodge, Horsham Road, Littlehampton BN17 6LX. Telephone: 01903 730666
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Apr. 9, 2020