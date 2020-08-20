|
|
|
Williams Rosemary Jane
"Rosie"
(nee Swain) Passed away peacefully
in St Richard's Hospital on
10th August 2020, aged 70 years.
Loving wife to Eric, mother to Marcus and mother in law to Ayse. Rosie,
you will be forever in our hearts.
Private funeral as per current legislation. Floral tributes via
Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG.
Donations in Rosie's memory for Cancer Research UK
may be made online at https://www.cancerresearchuk.org
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 20, 2020