PACE Roy Died in serenity at home,
aged 89, surrounded by his family on
New Years Eve, December 31st 2019. We've lost a very exceptional man, deeply mourned by his wife Shirley, daughters Auriol and Carina, grandsons Tom, Harry and Louis,
and great grandson William.
Funeral Service at The Oaks Havant Crematorium on Friday 24th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please but donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
Oaklands Funeral Service,
4 The Ridgeway, Oliver Whitby Road, Chichester PO19 3LA.
Published in Chichester Observer on Jan. 9, 2020