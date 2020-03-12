|
|
|
Gager Ruth Passed away peacefully on
4th March 2020, aged 91.
She will be sadly missed by all
those who knew and loved her but
she is now with her Lord.
Funeral service at Chichester Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March 2020 at 4:15pm followed by refreshments at Swanfield Chapel.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Torch Trust for the Blind via donation box at Swanfield Chapel or
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 12, 2020