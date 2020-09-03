|
|
|
MERCER Ruth Passed away peacefully on
29th August 2020, aged 85 years.
Much loved and cherished wife of Brian, loving and caring Mum of Karen, Steve, Gary and Dawn. Proud and devoted Nan (Nanny) of Emma, Lena, Abigail, Bethany, Emily, Rachael & Allan, and adored by great-grandchildren and all those family and friends
who knew and loved her.
Due to current restrictions there
will be a private family funeral,
but donations, if desired, to
British Heart Foundation may be
sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR.
Tel 01243 864745 or www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Sept. 3, 2020